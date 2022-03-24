This Young Woman Got Various Facial Fillers And Now Strongly Regrets It

Since Kylie Jenner’s lips began trending in 2015, facial fillers and botox have become all the rage. Before Kylie, botox was typically thought of as a cosmetic practice for aging adults. Now, even teenagers seek out the supposedly youth-enhancing procedure.

While some people do love their individual filler results, botox and fillers are not a one-size-fits-all solution. One user named @Nunyabyznis on TikTok shared her extreme disappointment with her facial filler outcome.

“Filler ruined my face. I do not even look like me,” the twenty-five-year-old captioned her TikTok, “I look ten years older and so puffy and weird looking.”

The video features a before and after transformation of the young woman. While the woman still looks gorgeous in the “after” photo, it is undeniable that she looks completely different than before.

Her TikTok reached 1 million people and gained over seventy-five thousand likes. Some users tried to comfort the woman by sharing that the fillers would eventually dissolve.

“Don’t worry, it naturally dissolves. Eat healthy and workout, and it will be eaten up in no time!” commented one user.

However, many noted that fillers take years to dissolve. They also asked where exactly she received filler and questioned why the woman even wanted it in the first place.

“I am so sorry to say this, but why in the hell would you do that anyway? You are young and so beautiful. You do not need that stuff,” wrote one user.

TikTok; pictured above is @Nunyabyznis before fillers

