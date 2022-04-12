A Little Girl Named Maddy Charmed The Internet During A Hilariously Wholesome Conversation With Her Parents

Social media has presented this generation of parents with the never-before opportunity to share precious moments with their little ones online.

And whether you agree or disagree with the publicizing of children on the internet, you cannot deny that parents have blessed our feeds with the most wholesome kid content in recent years.

The latest viral child, named Maddy, has recently won the hearts of TikTokers everywhere with her witty responses to her father.

“You know what? I think you are going to change the world someday,” Maddy’s father said to her in the video.

The little girl– staring into the camera while donning a floral dress and curls– had a hilariously unexpected response.

“No, I won’t! I’m evil!” Maddy said.

Her father, shocked, said, “What?!”

Maddy went on to describe how she envisions her “evil future.”

TikTok; pictured above is Maddy

