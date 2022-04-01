A Two-Year-Old Mountain Lion Tried To Enter A California Hair Salon

On March 22, hair stylists in Irvine, California, were thrown for a loop after a mountain lion tried to enter their salon.

It was a typical Tuesday afternoon when suddenly, at about 1:15 p.m., hair salon employees noticed a mountain lion enter the Irvine Center Drive shopping center and begin approaching the store.

Luckily, the salon’s receptionist had cat-like reflexes and was able to shut the door before the mountain lion could enter.

The Irvine Police Department was immediately called and local officers, along with animal control workers, arrived on the scene shortly after.

“We are not lion, we had a purr-ty scary situation on our paws today,” the Irvine Police Department joked in a Facebook update.

“Thankfully, our officers are not scaredy cats and purr-sued the big kitty into a business area,” the Facebook post continued.

Still, the two-year-old male was large and in charge. The officers decided to give the cat some space while they came up with a plan and gathered resources.

Eventually, the animal control workers were able to successfully sedate the mountain lion and transport him to a local animal care center.

“He will be released in the near future,” the police department reassured.

