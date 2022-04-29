A Washington Fire Department Rescued This Woman After She Fell Headfirst Into An Outhouse

Last week, a woman from Quilcene, Washington, accidentally dropped her phone into a vault toilet. While trying to fish it out, she, unfortunately, got roped into the waste.

The woman was visiting Mt. Walker when she went to use the vault toilet– a kind of outhouse. After dropping her phone and attempting to retrieve it from the sewage, the woman, unfortunately, fell inside.

She had disassembled the vault toilet seat and tied a dog leash around her body. She used the leash to anchor herself as she leaned forward into the vault and tried to snatch her phone.

The leash did not hold, and she fell headfirst into the waste.

The woman had visited Mt. Walker alone and was stuck inside the vault for about fifteen minutes. After helplessly trying to get out, the woman finally realized that she could get a cell signal and dialed 911.

The Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue team were thankfully called to the scene.

To get her out, the team first passed blocks for the woman to stand on inside the vault. Once she stood tall enough, the firefighters were able to pass her a harness and pull her out.

Thankfully, the woman was unharmed and asked for no medical transport.

Facebook; pictured above members of the Brinnon Fire Department smile in front of the outhouse

