A Woman Asked Him Out On A Date To An Upscale Restaurant And When He Asked To Split The Check At The End Of The Night, She Got Nasty

A 28-year-old man recently was introduced to a woman 6 years older than him. He originally met her through some of their mutual friends, and she was actually the one who made the first move.

She asked him out on a date, and although he had only met her briefly before she asked him out, he thought it would be a fun night.

“She insisted on going to a pretty fancy and expensive restaurant, which I have no problem with,” he explained.

“During the date, I realized she wasn’t really someone for me. We didn’t get along on a lot of things and I didn’t feel the vibe.”

He very politely remained on their date though until the evening came to an end. He figured at the end of the night, they could just go on with their lives and everything would be fine.

As they were finishing their meals, their water came over with their bill. He requested that their waiter split their check in half.

“All of a sudden she got this shocked look on her face and asked why I didn’t want to pay the full bill,” he said.

“She also added that this would definitely turn off a 2nd date for her. I told her that I wasn’t really feeling the vibe so we could just split the check. She got this nasty attitude with me until we left and went our separate ways.”

He mentioned that he always, always is the one to pick up the tab for a date, but this one was different.

