After Buying Lunch One Day Exactly 6 Years Ago, This 16-Year-Old Completely Vanished In A Puzzling Way

It was exactly 6 years ago today when 16-year-old Mekayla Bali vanished from Yorkton, Saskatchewan, which is located in Canada.

Mekayla’s family says that she loves nature, music, reading, and her two younger siblings. She is shy and kind, and her disappearance has turned their lives upside down.

On April 12th, 2016, Mekayla woke up and got ready to go to school, as she did every single day.

Her family knows that she did get to school that morning, but when the school day was done and Mekayla’s grandma arrived at school to pick up her, Mekayla was not there like she was supposed to be.

Mekayla’s grandma alerted her mom Paula to the situation at hand, and Paula rushed right down to Mekayla’s high school.

When Paula couldn’t find her at school and couldn’t get a hold of her on her phone, she ran back home to see if Mekayla had perhaps dipped into the emergency savings she kept in their house, which Mekayla easily was able to use if she wanted to.

Seeing that the money was untouched, Paula knew in her heart that Mekayla didn’t just run away from home; something terrible had to have happened to her. That’s when Paula called the police.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police started investigating Mekayla’s disappearance. Although they could confirm that she did go to school that morning, she did not make it to her classes.

Facebook; pictured above is Mekayla

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.