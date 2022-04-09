After Carrying A Hinge Conversation For Nearly A Week, This Woman Sent Her Match A Savage Burn

While online dating, the only way to get to know someone beyond their profile and bio is to send some direct messages.

Sometimes you can learn the traits and interests of another person through context clues or casual conversation. Most of the time, though, you have to ask them some questions.

Usually, this is a well-known two-way street. But, one TikToker named Kyra went viral after sharing her disheartening conversation with a man on Hinge. After talking for a week, the man did not learn one thing about her.

“I’ve been chatting with this guy for almost a week, and I have not been asked a single thing. I have asked every question, and he has given me answers with nothing more,” Kyra explained.

She had inquired about everything from his travel interests to what he dressed up as for Halloween. But, as shown in the screenshots that she shared, the man only spoke about himself.

After realizing that she was carrying the entirety of their interactions, Kyra was utterly frustrated. So, she devised a plan to bait him into asking a question.

“I was like, you know what?… I am going to try a set-up and see what happens,” Kyra said.

She told the man that she might have to book an appointment for her knees since they have been “killing her.” Finally, he responded with a question.

TikTok; pictured above is Kyra

