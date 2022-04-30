After Her Best Friend Passed Away, She Refused To Let His Widow Have A Piece Of Jewelry He Made For Her

A woman’s childhood best friend, Bill, was an accomplished jewelry maker, and she had been a supporter of his work since high school.

When he passed away, she spoke with his wife, Susan, who had never had an interest in her husband’s jewelry.

So, she was quite surprised when Susan asked her to give up some of the pieces Bill made especially for her.

Feeling sorry for the widow, she agreed to look through her pieces from Bill and see if she’d be willing to part with any of them.

She thought Susan’s request was somewhat strange since Bill had fulfilled all his orders before he died, and she had always said the pieces weren’t “her style.”

She explained Bill’s process; “he’d design it and had a 3D printer that he’s used to printing then cast.”

In addition, she described Susan’s interests, writing, “She’s more free-spirited, very into handmade arts.”

When Susan came over, the woman had gathered the jewelry from Bill she was willing to give her. However, Susan quickly asked to see the entirety of her collection and showed no interest in the selected pieces.

Some remained off-limits since they contained family heirloom jewels or were otherwise sentimental. Then, Susan got hung up on a particular sapphire ring; but she had promised her niece the ring as a graduation present.

