Days Before She Was About To Get Married, She Came Down With A UTI That Went Undiagnosed, Leaving Her Bed-Bound

In November of 2020, music therapist Milly developed a debilitating urinary tract infection just five days before her wedding.

Knowing she was in pain but unsure if it was a UTI or not, Milly went to a urologist who misdiagnosed her with Interstitial Cystitis/Painful Bladder Syndrome. The symptoms for this correlate with a UTI. However, her culture came back negative.

Dealing with a doctor who carried a dismissive attitude, Milly pleaded for a different diagnosis but was left with an incurable condition and told to manage her pain on her own.

“Milly was offered archaic procedures that often leave women in more significant pain, such as bladder stretching, which does not treat the infection and often worsens it,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe.

As a UTI epidemic sweeps the nation, with a 30% accurate test, many women are left misdiagnosed and in excruciating pain.

Due to her chronic infection, Milly was then placed on antibiotics that would trigger an immune response, eventually causing her neurological complications, hives, and anaphylactic shock.

She was then diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, “which led to further complications and medical intervention and limited her pain management options.”

Unfortunately, this chronic condition has impacted Milly’s quality of life. She is now unable to work, giving up her dream job as a music therapist.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Milly

