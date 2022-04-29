He Already Asked A Girl Out On A Date And Booked It For Next Week, But He’s Wondering How To Cancel On Her Since He’s Afraid That She’s Crazy

A 22-year-old man met a 23-year-old girl on a dating app, and initially, she appeared to be a nice catch.

The job that she said that she has on her dating profile is fascinating, and she also told him that she’s from the exact same country and town that his dad is from.

There’s a lot that made this girl stand out to him, and he thought she was unique enough to get to know in real life.

“She used a bunch of filters, but she seemed decent so we got to chatting, she still seemed quite nice so I booked a date for the following week,” he explained.

With their date already locked in for next week, he’s still been talking to her on the phone. A day ago, he was chatting with this girl when started saying some things that made him want to hit the breaks big time.

“She spends half of the call being incredibly nasty about the one person we had as a mutual on Instagram, the other quarter complaining about her family, and then just the other quarter on how her job didn’t value her and her friends were irresponsible,” he said.

“I was already pretty turned off, but then I saw her post something on her Instagram about canceling an Uber because it was a Nissan and it would make her “look poor.”

So after this phone call, he knew he had to do one thing; cancel this upcoming date. He felt that this girl made herself out to be crazy on the phone, and he doesn’t want to deal with that at all.

He thought about blocking her on every single platform as well as his phone after canceling on her, but he’s concerned that might be “too harsh.”

