He Gave His Girlfriend’s Sister A Victoria’s Secret Gift Card That He Found In The Park For Her Birthday And His Girlfriend Thinks This Is Inappropriate

Yesterday, a guy celebrated his girlfriend’s sister’s birthday, and he picked out some presents for her for the occasion.

Well, he technically only picked out one present for his girlfriend’s sister, which was wine from the country he’s from.

His grandpa actually made the wine, which is pretty neat. As for the second present he gifted his girlfriend’s sister?

It was a $50 gift card to Victoria’s Secret that he literally found in the park one day while he was walking to where he works. I kid you not.

“I didn’t actually buy the card, I just found it in the park on my way to work,” he explained. “I would’ve given it to my girlfriend but I specifically remember a conversation where my girlfriend said she doesn’t like Victoria’s Secret while her sister did.”

“I obviously have no need for this gift card so I gave it to her. She said thank you for my gifts and said she really enjoyed the wine.”

His girlfriend’s sister told him that the wine he got her was probably up there in terms of the best wine that she’s ever had in her life.

He thought the night went well, but oh was he wrong. When the festivities wrapped up, he and his girlfriend got in the car to head back home.

During their drive back, his girlfriend told him that she was absolutely furious and thought it was incredibly “inappropriate” for him to give her sister a gift card to Victoria’s Secret.

