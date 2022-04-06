He Secretly Cheated On His Wife 20 Years Ago, And Now He’s Worried That His Love Child Son Is Dating His Daughter

A 47-year-old man strayed from his marriage 2 decades ago and wound up cheating on his wife with another woman.

This happened 20 years ago at this point, and he chalks up his cheating to “going through a tough time” in his life.

He admits he made a major mistake in doing that and allowing himself to seek “comfort in the arms of another woman.”

This other woman was 4 years younger than him and she also was married as well back then when they had their affair.

“She got pregnant and I’m not sure if it’s mine or her husband’s,” he admitted. “Anyway, we decided to bury that in our past and let things go on as usual.”

“I never told my wife but I tried extra hard to be a good and faithful husband to her from then. I love her very much and I don’t want to lose her.”

Well, things that happen in your past that you try to ignore always have a way of coming back to bite you in the future, and his affair was no different.

It didn’t stay there in his past, hidden away from everyone. It’s now leaking into his future.

“But recently I found out that my daughter’s new boyfriend is that woman’s son-possibly my son,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.