He Went On A Few Dates With A Girl That He Really Likes, But He Can’t Look Past How Bad Her Teeth Are

A 28-year-old man has gone on a few dates with a 24-year-old girl that he really likes, but there’s just one huge problem that he has with her.

He thinks that every date he has been on with her so far has been incredible, and he finds her to be attractive, intelligent, and a joy to be around.

He really clicks with her, but…he can’t look past how bad her teeth are.

“I’m usually not one to focus on looks too much, but she has really bad teeth,” he explained. “Like “Austin powers” bad. But like I said, she’s very cute otherwise.”

“So I’m wondering if there’s a way to tactfully tell her to work on this? It doesn’t seem like an unfixable issue.”

“Like I don’t think it’s a dealbreaker, but at the same time she would be so much cuter if her teeth were decent.”

He is aware that his being so bothered by her teeth is incredibly superficial, but it’s irritating him so much.

One Reddit user tactfully pointed out, “She’s had 24 years to live her with teeth – she is definitely aware.”

“She’s most likely grown up with ignorant people making comments before also, so having someone that you see as a potential partner turn around and say something along the lines of “you’d look cuter if you got your teeth fixed” would be something that could really humiliate a person.”

