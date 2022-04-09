Her Boyfriend Exchanged Underwear Photos With A Girl He Met At A Bar And She’s Thinking Of Leaving Him

A 22-year-old woman started seeing her 25-year-old boyfriend 7 months ago, and before they made things official, they talked to one another for more than 1 year.

She is in a long-distance relationship with him, so that puts a strain on their relationship big time.

The other day she was in bed watching TikTok videos with her boyfriend when they saw a video a girl did regarding her boyfriend being unfaithful.

She then jokingly turned to her boyfriend and said she wanted to look through his phone to make sure he wasn’t doing anything shady to her.

Her boyfriend actually forked over his phone without a problem, and she started digging through all of his social media apps.

He didn’t bat an eye as she looked at his messages on all of the platforms, but when she came to the final social media app and opened it up, she found a conversation between him and a girl she had not ever met before.

She demanded that he open up that conversation so she could do an in-depth investigation, yet he completely refused to do that for her.

She was shocked and knew his refusal had to mean one thing. “I am beyond shocked mouth opening and closing like a fish, surely this much be a joke,” she said.

“Unfortunately not. I just had spent the morning being intimate with this man and now I felt sick to my stomach.”

