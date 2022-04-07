Her Boyfriend Is Accusing Her Of Straining Their Relationship Since She Won’t Take His Free Pass To Sleep With Another Guy

A 25-year-old woman is currently in a relationship with her 27-year-old boyfriend despite the fact that he cheated on her a couple of months ago.

When she found out and confronted him, he sobbed and pleaded with her to forgive what he did.

Although she hasn’t been able to completely forgive him for cheating on her, she decided to stay with him.

“I can’t say I fully forgave him, but I did take him back and put effort into working things through,” she explained.

“He said I can have a “free pass” and sleep with someone else to make it “fair” and so he won’t feel guilty.”

“It’s been months and I haven’t used my free pass. But he sure is worried whenever I hang out with any of my guy friends.”

Her boyfriend has told her that it makes him extremely “anxious” when she does spend time with her guy friends since he’s concerned about which one she’s going to sleep with and when.

She doesn’t feel bad that her boyfriend is so upset about this because he went out and cheated on her without worrying about her feelings or asking her first.

“He implied he just wants me to get it over with, with someone I’m not going to see again,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.