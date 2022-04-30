Her Boyfriend Never, Ever Lets Her Pay On Their Dates And She’s Worried He’s Going To Feel Taken Advantage Of

A 25-year-old woman is dating a guy a year younger than her, and she’s been seeing him for close to half of a year.

Interestingly enough, on every single date that her boyfriend has taken her out on, she has never paid.

It’s really not what you think; it’s not that she believes she deserves to never pay her own way. In fact, her boyfriend is the one who constantly insists on paying for her no matter what they choose to do.

The only time that she has ever been able to remotely pay for anything is once when her boyfriend asked her to go to a movie with him.

She quickly bought tickets the morning of their date and when they arrived at the movie theatre, he bought their snacks.

Other than that, her boyfriend never lets her pick up their tab.

Her boyfriend takes her out to eat pretty frequently, and even if their check gets knocked right off their table and she makes sure to pick it up and put it right beside her, her boyfriend still finds a way to pay.

“He’s made jokes a time or 2 when the check comes he’ll side it over to me and be like “this is for you” and I’ve always just been like okay – but again he ends up paying anyway,” she explained.

At first, she figured that her boyfriend probably doesn’t want to look mean or bad for allowing her to pay for a date, but then she tried to get sneaky and find a way around him forever footing the bill.

