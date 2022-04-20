Her Boyfriend Told Her That He’s Not Sure He Can Ever See Himself Falling In Love With Her

A 19-year-old girl has been dating her 20-year-old boyfriend for 5 months now, and from the very beginning, she figured he was really invested in their relationship.

Sparks flew and things moved fast. They already have gotten to meet the other’s mom and dad, and she spends half of her week living at his place basically.

“As the relationship has progressed, my attachment to him and my feelings for him have grown, even to a not great point of feeling separation anxiety from him,” she explained.

“He’s my first relationship and I don’t really know what love is like but I think it would be fair to say that I love him.”

“So, a few days ago it was very hard to hear him say that he doesn’t think he can love me. He says he can pretty much tell at the beginning of a relationship what his feelings are and that they don’t change over the course of the relationship.”

Her boyfriend then insisted that even though he can’t see himself falling in love with her, he still wants to keep seeing her and he “cares” about her.

She was understandably very upset to have her boyfriend share this news with her, and she’s holding out hope that he’s wrong so one day he can really fall in love with her.

To add insult to injury, her boyfriend mentioned that with other girls that he’s dated, he’s felt stronger feelings 5 months in than he does with her.

He added that he “wishes” he felt the same way about her but he simply does not.

