Her Boyfriend’s Mom Keeps Buying Her Easter Chocolate And She Wants To Ask Her To Stop

A 26-year-old woman is currently dating her 25-year-old boyfriend, and her boyfriend’s mom is really into doing thoughtful things for everyone around the holidays.

Her boyfriend’s mom especially loves getting to buy Easter bunnies and chocolates for her boyfriend and his sister this time of the year.

“She usually goes all out for them and buys heaps of expensive chocolate, which I think is sweet, but when it comes to me she always finds the cheapest brand of chocolate which always tastes kinda funny and often makes me feel sick,” she explained.

“Now I know she means well and I’m lucky she’s even buying anything for me as it’s not necessarily expected of her, so I don’t want to sound ungrateful, but I’ve been toying with the idea of asking her to not buy me anything in the future.”

The reason why she’s thinking of asking her boyfriend’s mom to stop buying her Easter chocolate is that the brands her boyfriend’s mom buys for her make her pretty sick when she eats them.

“…That’s all she ever seems to get me,” she said. She’s also slightly lactose intolerant, but her boyfriend’s mom doesn’t really remember that fact about her, especially when she goes to her house.

“I really don’t want to make her feel bad, but I also am getting really sick of feeling like I have to accept chocolate that makes me physically feel unwell (she likes to see us eat the chocolate as well, so I can’t just accept it and then not eat it),” she continued.

Her boyfriend is not happy about her wanting to ask his mom to stop, since he’s concerned it’s a jerk move and something that will leave his mom feeling upset.

Her boyfriend also thinks it’s simply rude of her to say something, and he thinks she should just deal because his mom only buys her chocolate once a year; twice, tops.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.