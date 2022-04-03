Her Dad Said There’s No Way He’s Going To Come To Her Wedding If She Invites Her Mom

A woman is getting married and expects her family to show up wholeheartedly in support. However, she hit a significant roadblock when sharing the good news with her dad.

After her parents divorced more than 20 years before, their relationship has been nothing but tense, primarily from her dad’s lasting bitterness.

Her dad told her that he wouldn’t come to her wedding if her mom was going to be in attendance, which shocked her.

The situation felt especially impossible considering that her mom had saved up to help pay for her wedding.

She also clarified that her dad had bad-mouthed her mom for reasons that didn’t feel legitimate. She wrote, “My dad is convinced a) my mom left him for my stepdad b) got more than what she deserved financially in the divorce.”

Following a tumultuous FaceTime call with her dad, she sent him a text saying how hurtful his words had been.

But after then calling him twice that afternoon, they never got in touch again, and it continued for the next 8 months.

She took to Reddit to share her dilemma; “I’m heartbroken but I don’t know how to (or even if I should) reconnect.”

Though both her mom and dad have been present at previous family events, like her brother’s graduation, it now seems like an irresolvable issue.

