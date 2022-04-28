Her Date Sneezed All Over The Food That She Ordered, So She Refused To Pay For It

A 24-year-old woman is currently graduating from college an entire semester early, and after she completes school this year, she’s moving home to live with her dad.

A lot of the friends that she had when she was younger no longer live in her state, or she just lost touch with many of them.

She decided it would be a great idea to get on a couple of apps so she could meet and talk to new people that way.

On one of her apps that she uses, she met a 23-year-old guy named Kyle, and they moved off the app to start talking on video calls.

Things were going so well with Kyle that she agreed to meet him for a lunch date and get to know more about him in real life.

The date was off to a wonderful start, but after they ordered their food, things went south quickly.

“Our food was delivered, and I was about to take a bite when he let out a huge sneeze on my food,” she explained.

“I told the waiter what happened privately and asked for the same meal in a box. The bill comes and Kyle looks at me saying, “Are we going to split the bill?”

“I look back at him, nervously laughing, and say I would have been fine splitting the bill if you didn’t sneeze all over my food. He paid for the meal, and we went our separate ways.”

