Her Fiancé Has Two Different Colored Eyes And She Expects Him To Wear Matching Contacts At Their Wedding

If you make a commitment to spend the rest of your life with someone, you pretty much need to fully accept them for who they are and what they look like, otherwise, you’re not setting yourself or your relationship up for success.

One 27-year-old woman is currently engaged to her 25-year-old fiancé, and their wedding will be happening this upcoming summer.

So she really only has a few months until she says “I do” and she wants her fiancé to now hide a physical feature that he has in order to make her special day as perfect as possible.

“My fiancé has heterochromia (differently colored eyes), which I obviously don’t have any problems with, but I was thinking that for our wedding photos it would be nice if he wore contact lenses, so his eye colors can match,” she explained.

“I didn’t think he would mind my suggestion, but when I brought him up to him, he was livid. He told me that he thought I didn’t mind his eye colors and I said that I obviously didn’t, but I would greatly appreciate it if he wore contact lenses to match his eyes colors for the wedding photos, heck he could even match with eyers colors with mine.”

Her eyes are blue, and her fiancé has one brown eye and one blue eye, by the way.

Well, after she asked her fiancé to wear contact lenses to make sure that both of his eyes match, he couldn’t get over her suggestion.

Growing up, her fiancé’s mom and dad made him wear matching contact lenses at school so that none of his classmates would think that he “was a freak.”

Although she doesn’t think it’s a big deal at all to ask her fiancé to wear contacts, you can see why it really did upset him that she even asked in the first place.

