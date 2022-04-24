Her Fiancé’s Best Friend Professed Her Love For Him, And Instead Of Being Mad She Wants To Try To Help This Girl

A 25-year-old woman is currently engaged to her 28-year-old fiancé. They have been with one another for 4 years now, and her fiancé’s best friend Lucy has been part of her life too ever since.

Her fiancé and Lucy have been best friends since their first year of high school. The first time she ever was introduced to Lucy, she got the impression that Lucy was just really hilarious and “cool.”

Curious, she questioned her fiancé about if he and Lucy had ever gotten together over the years, and he replied that their relationship had never been romantic because he didn’t think of Lucy like that.

For the first 3 years of her own relationship, Lucy was dating a guy long-term. Suddenly, this guy dumped Lucy completely out of the blue almost a year ago.

“It was a huge shock to her, and soon it became pretty obvious that she was extremely co-dependent,” she explained about Lucy.

“She began near-constant calls and texts to my fiancé and his other circle of friends, and would basically only talk about how miserable and lonely she was and that no one wanted to come to see her (she lives over an hour away from all of us, so it’s not like we can just pop over to say hi).”

Shortly thereafter, she happened to be “out of town” one evening, and Lucy hung out with her fiancé alone.

Her fiancé and Lucy had a lot to drink, and then Lucy wanted to sleep over, but her fiancé said it was not a good idea.

After her fiancé said no to that, Lucy left in tears. Her fiancé still kept being Lucy’s best friend, and he even texted her every single day after that incident.

