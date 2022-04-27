Her Friend Accused Her Dad Of Being Creepy Towards Her, But Her Friend Has A History Of Not Telling The Truth

A 19-year-old girl has a friend a year older than she is that she has known for the last 5 years. Her friend previously was her best friend, until she’s come to notice that her friend has a ton of characteristics that she just hates.

Her friend is a really negative person, so she’s tried not to be so close to her in the last year, but she feels too bad to cut her out of her life entirely.

Everybody knows that her friend has a history of not telling the truth and doing things in order to seek out attention.

Her friend had 2 boyfriends that dumped her for “being too manipulative” and all their mutual friends have known her to tell tall, tall tales in order to make sure all eyes are on her.

Her friend really was a compulsive liar, though she’s toned it down lately…or so she thought.

The other day, her friend came over to her house and accused her dad of being creepy, but she’s not really sure if she should believe her friend.

“My dad is the sweetest and caring guy I know, and extremely respectful of women,” she explained.

“He treats me with the utmost respect and is very protective of me. He loves my mum very much and I can’t even think of my dad being creepy with my friends. It’s just not him. He always treats them like his own daughters. Also, I can’t think of a situation where my dad has ever lied to me.”

It’s curious that she would doubt what went down in her home while she wasn’t home between her friend and her dad, given the fact that her friend is a known liar.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.