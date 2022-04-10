Her In Laws Can’t Accept That She’s Having A Baby Girl, So She Walked Out Of The Baby Boy Themed Baby Shower They Threw For Her

It’s no secret that horrible relationships with our in-laws change our marriage dynamic. For better or worse, we are now stuck with additional family members who can be problematic for our mental health and relationship.

However, what if they accept you and not your child?

A woman and her husband recently found out that they will have their first baby, which will be the first grandchild in her in-law’s family! While her husband’s family is stoked about the situation, they were hoping for a baby boy.

Before she knew the gender of her child, she agreed with the husband’s parents to name the baby after her husband’s father, who recently passed away from cancer.

She really thought that this would be a great idea. However, before the gender reveal, her in-laws made her attend rituals in hopes to manifest a baby boy and not a girl. She disagreed with this but wanted to keep the peace with his parents.

Fast forward to her doctor’s appointment, where she found out they are having a girl. Once the appointment was over, her husband sat in the car, turned off his phone, and cried. He was afraid to tell his family.

Her daughter deserves to be celebrated. However, her in-laws made it clear that they were disappointed and frustrated that it was not a boy.

The situation worsened as they were clearly in denial calling her unborn baby their grandson.

She was surprised when her sister-in-law called her a few days later to inform her that her husband’s family wanted to throw her a baby shower. Thrilled, she accepted the offer.

