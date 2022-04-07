Her Loved Ones Are Shaming Her For Not Wearing Makeup To Work

With the pandemic forcing many working professionals to work remotely, it’s become unnecessary to dress in full work ensembles – including a full face of makeup.

One woman’s loved ones have begun to give her grief about not wearing makeup during the workday, even though she’s working remotely.

The anonymous 29-year-old is a copywriter who recently took on a 9-5 job with a retail company. The company is based in Chicago, and she lives in Los Angeles. Therefore, she gets up very early to work the job remotely in Eastern Standard Time.

She has chosen not to wear makeup while she works for a bunch of reasons.

The first one is that because she has to wake up so early, she’d much rather get straight to work so she can finish on time. She does not want to get up any earlier than she has to, and makeup can be time-consuming.

She also explains how she previously worked in the beauty industry and used to have to wear full faces of makeup every single day. It got to be pretty annoying.

“I enjoy makeup, don’t get me wrong,” she said. “But I like being comfortable too.”

Additionally, she is writing all day, and the company tends to keep their cameras off during Zoom meetings that they have one to three times a week.

Although her justification for not wearing makeup is totally reasonable, a couple of her friends and her mother keep shaming her because of it.

