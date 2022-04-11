Her Sister Has Started To Gain A Lot Of Weight And She’s Not Sure How To Help Her

Watching a family member put on an immense amount of weight can be challenging. Naturally, you know the severe consequences that can come from it, and you want to help.

If you are in a similar situation, you may be wondering how you should approach your loved one.

It’s important to look over the situation and see what is causing them to gain an excessive amount of weight. Mental health is significant and can play a huge role in affecting weight gain or weight loss.

Two sisters have been extremely close growing up and they are now 25 and 30. They are the only children of their parents and have been on the bigger end of the average body size.

When her sister hit her 20s, she started to gain an excessive amount of weight. So she would encourage her sister to go on walks and hikes with her and she would also find other ways to keep her sister moving.

Her sister used to have a job that forced her to be on her feet quite frequently, however, with the pandemic and most jobs pushing the work from home feature, her sister has been less motivated to do anything.

Her sister, who is 5’9″, is now 300 pounds and has horrible back pain and knee problems. Her sister won’t acknowledge that the pain she is going through is from gaining a large amount of weight and keeps making up other excuses.

She has tried to get her sister out of the house as she is very apprehensive about her health, but her sister refuses to go.

“I have talked to her about the possible health problems that can happen when she’s so big (she went to her PCP, and for now, she’s okay, thankfully),” she explained.

