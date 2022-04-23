Her Wedding Is Happening The Day After Her Friend’s Birthday And Her Friend Is Super Unhappy About It

When it comes to planning your wedding and setting the perfect date, is there any day that is entirely out of the question?

What if your wedding is scheduled to be the day after your friend’s birthday and they are a part of your bridal party?

A group of girlfriends all share the same birthday month, and two of them, in particular, are on the same exact day.

The future bride-to-be is very type-A. If she wants a party, she will plan one, while the other girl will not make plans and plays the victim card when it comes to everyone forgetting it is her birthday too.

The future bride and her fiancé have decided to celebrate their marriage in the fall. They had a specific date set in October, which is the day after their 25-year-old friend’s birthday.

They asked if it was okay, and she said it was completely fine as long as they celebrated the weekend before.

While looking over different venues for their ceremony, they chose to change locations, which also caused them to change the date in order to make the venue work.

They changed the date to the weekend before and messaged their wedding party in the group chat to inform them of what was going on.

“The only responses that I got back in the group chat were statements of how we shouldn’t have picked the original date anyway because what’s a birthday weekend and that it’s better that we change it,” this future bride explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.