He’s About To Get Married In A Few Months, And One Of His Female Friends Just Admitted That She Likes Him

A 28-year-old man is getting married in a couple of months, and all of his friends are aware of the fact that he is engaged.

One close female friend that he has though just admitted that she likes him, and he’s now confused about what to do.

He originally met this friend through the woman he’s set to marry, and this friend was her friend before becoming his friend too.

“She started coming to our weekly outing a few months ago and we hit it off pretty much instantly,” he explained.

“Last night, we got to talking and she ended up telling me about her recent breakup from her last boyfriend of 8 years.”

His last relationship echoes the one that his friend just got out of, and so he tried to give her some words of wisdom on how she could move forward.

As they were chatting, he noticed that one of the other guys in their group had caught the eye of his friend, and she was starting to get friendly with this other guy.

“She ended up telling me that the other guy that was there was cute, but she didn’t feel anything for him, not like she felt for me,” he said.

“I was kinda surprised that she was openly confessing that. She did acknowledge that I’m engaged, and did say that she knew that meant that nothing was going to happen.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.