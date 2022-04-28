His Brother Proposed To His Best Female Friend A Few Days Ago, But He Had No Clue They Were Even Dating

A 23-year-old man has gone through his whole life with his very best female friend, Lila, by his side. Although they’ve spent a ton of time together, everything with Lila has only ever been platonic in nature.

Not so long ago, Lila let him know that she had met a guy and was talking to him, but it all was all “long-distance.”

He never thought that Lila was that into this guy she told him about, and that was pretty much the first and last time that Lila ever brought it up.

A few days ago, his 34-year-old brother came home from deployment. His brother is a marine and usually is stationed close to home, however, he spent the last year deployed in another country.

Since his brother was coming home, his family and some of his best friends threw him a welcome home party.

Little did he know, this welcome home party was about to turn into an engagement party too.

“Lila seemed weird before the party, I thought it was weird she had dressed up so much and was acting so nervous, she told me there was something she wanted to talk to me about and then kept saying never mind,” he explained.

“I was immediately suspicious something was up and after that point, I can’t say I was completely surprised when my brother arrived home, went right to her, and kissed her, but I was shocked when he proposed.”

“She said yes and everyone was happy so I was the only one who didn’t know this was going to happen. My mom could tell and she took me aside.”

