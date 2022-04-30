His Crush Saw Him Kiss Another Girl At A Party And He’s Wondering How To Fix Things So He Can Ask Her To Prom

This senior in high school made a big mistake at a recent party and is worried he’s wrecked his chances with his crush right before prom.

Things started going downhill when he drank too much early on in the night. He and his crush, Gabby, got into an argument, and though he doesn’t remember, his friends told him later that he had yelled at her.

The fallout from his outburst was that Gabby refused to talk to him. And he wracked his brain about how to apologize to her when she didn’t open his messages.

As the night progressed, he shared that he was “barely conscious on the couch” when he was approached by their friend Lexi.

Lexi asked if he would be her first kiss out of the blue — she was only 15 while he was 17. He agreed in his drunken state, though owned that he wouldn’t have made the same decision if he were sober.

Both agreed that they were better as friends, but he feared that his choice to kiss her would ruin his shot with Gabby since Gabby saw the kiss happen.

However, Reddit seemed to think that his interaction with Lexi was the least of his worries.

One commenter pointed out, “Obviously the relationship with Gabby is damaged…you verbally abused her. The reason she isn’t talking to you anymore isn’t because of what happened with Lexi.”

Another Reddit user agreed, adding their point of view to what the post’s originator should take away from his mistakes.

