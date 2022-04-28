His Ex-Girlfriend Dated His Best Friend And Now Wants Him Back

A 25-year-old man was dating a woman the same age as him for 5 years, and it was pretty wonderful up until their last year together.

The final year they were together, his girlfriend began working for his best friend, who happens to be a business owner.

His girlfriend and his best friend got super close, and he didn’t have a problem with that at all at first.

He thought it would be great for the two of them to be friends, but then he started to feel really insecure about his girlfriend’s relationship with his best friend.

His girlfriend reassured him nothing was happening, and their own relationship was smooth sailing…until a few months before they split up.

Right before things ended with his girlfriend, he got really close to one of their mutual female friends, which really made his girlfriend upset.

She thought he was stepping out on her, which he wasn’t, and so he stopped speaking to this mutual friend in order to make his girlfriend feel better.

His girlfriend didn’t feel better about it, and this is the reason why they broke up. Post-breakup, his best friend sat him down to try to help him get through how overwhelmingly sad he was feeling about losing his girlfriend.

Shockingly enough though, as his best friend is giving him this pep talk of sorts, his best friend confessed that he has feelings for his now ex-girlfriend.

