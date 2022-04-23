His Girlfriend Is Getting Paid $1,000 A Month To Get Dinner And Cuddle With A Guy, Yet She Completely Lied To Him About This

A 29-year-old man is dating a 25-year-old woman, and earlier this year his girlfriend brought up an interesting topic.

She confessed to him that she previously got paid by guys to do things like go to dinner with them, go shopping, or go out to a movie. Basically, she was a friend to them.

She then wanted to know if he would be alright with her resuming that for money, and he said he actually was, so long as they stuck to some “rules.”

His first rule for his girlfriend was that she had to be honest with these guys that she already had a boyfriend so they knew there was no chance of a relationship.

His second rule was that she could not hold their hands, agree to hang out at their houses, cuddle with them, kiss them, or really do anything that involved any form of touch.

His third and final rule was that she needed to make it absolutely clear to these guys that she was their friend and nothing more, which kind of ties into his first rule but really spells things out in no uncertain terms.

“They could do whatever they wanted as long as it was in a public space and the above was followed,” he explained.

“Literally just Rent-A-Friend type stuff. She agreed it was reasonable. I asked a couple of weeks later about it and she said it was too much work and wasn’t going to do it. That’s fine too.”

One evening a few weeks ago, he was playing a game with his girlfriend and they had to use both of their phones to play it.

