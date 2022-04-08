His Girlfriend Used To Be In A Relationship With A Married Couple And The Fact That She’s Still Friends With Them Is Weirding Him Out

A divorced man is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend, and she has quite an interesting dating history.

He’s been dating his girlfriend for 5 months now, and she also got divorced as well, so they do have that in common.

After his girlfriend got divorced, she decided it would be best for her to enter into a relationship with a married couple named Molly and Chet.

His girlfriend had been friends with Molly and Chet for a number of years before deciding to enter into a relationship with them.

His girlfriend’s relationship with Molly and Chet came to an end about 3 months before he started dating her, and his girlfriend insists that she’s not into having another relationship like that, though he doesn’t quite believe her.

“…I just have an off feeling about where our relationship goals are and what we feel is morally right,” he explained.

“I am a fan of monogamy and feel like it builds a closer bond when two people work towards a relationship together. My girlfriend parrots the things I say but I am just not sure.”

“She still sees her couple friends routinely and works with Chet, she has Molly and their daughter over regularly for play dates with my girlfriend’s daughter too.”

“It all feels fake somehow to me; like she is going to start suggesting an open relationship or just flat out cheat behind my back.”

