People Share The Necessary “Small Things” To Consider Before Deciding To Get Married

According to a Pew Research Center study, eighty-eight percent of Americans cited love as their top reason for getting married.

While this perception of marriage is undoubtedly beautiful, love can also blind people to the realities of a serious and lifelong partnership. Plus, with the extreme romanticization of couples through entertainment and pop culture today, it can be easy to forget about weighing important factors pre-marriage.

One Reddit user asked the online community to share the small and important things to consider that “most people usually ignore” before getting married.

Getting Along With Your In-Laws

“This is because, like it or not, they are going to be in your life. If a stranger says something unkind or prejudiced to you, you can simply ignore it and walk away. But not when it’s your in-laws.”

–Zeniale

“My in-laws treated me like an outsider through my eighteen-year marriage. It made me feel like I was not part of the family that I married into, and like there was very little support for us.”

“They would even give us excuses to not visit them. I have no idea why to this day.”

–Suelynel

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.