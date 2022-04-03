Secret, A Beloved Social Media Star Pup, Saved Her Owner’s Life And Now Her Loved Ones Are Trying To Save Her Life

If you love playful pet owners and adorable pups, then you may be familiar with Mary and her Australian Shepherd named Secret. They are the dynamic duo behind the widely loved Instagram and TikTok accounts @My_Aussie_Gal.

Mary started an Instagram dedicated to her beloved furry friend back in 2015 when Secret was just a pup. Now, her account has grown to have over 1.2 million loyal followers.

Likewise, Mary’s TikTok page dedicated to Secret took off after creating the account just last year. She has amassed a following of over 5.7 million users who love watching the pair participate in unique activities– including painting, playing Jenga, and doing yoga.

Sadly, Secret encountered some health problems, and Mary’s family has asked the internet community for their support. Her sister, Izzy, created a GoFundMe campaign detailing Secret’s health journey.

“Scarlet had been breathing a little funny, and we wanted to check it out,” Izzy said, “The vet agreed that something was wrong and had blood work done. The next day, the results showed that Secret had a very high white blood cell count.”

Aware that high white blood cells likely pointed to cancer, Izzy and Mary sought out a more definitive diagnosis at a cancer center.

“They determined it was either acute leukemia or stage five lymphoma, and she was immediately started on chemotherapy,” Izzy wrote.

The best-case scenario is that Secret will enter remission through chemotherapy treatment. Still, this solution is only temporary.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Secret

