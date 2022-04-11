She Accused Her Fiancé Of Cheating On Her When She Found Red Underwear In The Laundry, But It Turns Out It Belongs To Her Mom

A 26-year-old woman is currently engaged to her 30-year-old fiancé, and they do live with one another.

They also just welcomed a baby together, and their baby has caused a ton of stress for them. Their baby has also prevented them from being able to get enough sleep every night, which has, in turn, led to her and her fiancé arguing over silly things.

Her mom decided she would come to stay at their place for 2 weeks to help them out with their newborn baby, and that was a huge help to her.

A few days ago, she was folding laundry in her house when she came across a bright red pair of underwear that absolutely was not hers.

“They were too small for me and I believed too small for my mother,” she explained. “I texted my mother a photo and she said they didn’t look like hers.”

“Also we’ve done a lot of laundry since she’s gone. Of course, I went to my fiancé with the underwear demanding to know whose they were.”

Her fiancé immediately got upset and said the underwear had to be her mom’s since he had no clue how else they would have ended up in the laundry.

Her fiancé then mentioned it wasn’t even worth discussing this with her since he was faithful to her, but she didn’t buy it.

“I felt my world crashing down around me,” she said. “I didn’t say anything. I went to the bedroom and locked the door.”

