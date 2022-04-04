She And Her Boyfriend Were Planning On Getting Engaged Soon, But Now He’s In Love with Her Best Friend

In movies and television shows, love triangles create the best stories. In real life, not so much. Especially when it’s between you, your boyfriend and your best friend.

In the best-case scenario, your best friend has completely different tastes in men, allowing them to be a part of your friend group with ease. However, what if they have more in common than the two of you and become best friends?

A couple has been in a serious relationship for eight years. They live together and have recently discussed getting engaged soon until he told her that he has secretly been in love with her best friend for the past four months.

Her best friend is a part of their friend group. She trusts her whole-heartedly, which means she has allowed her boyfriend and best friend to hang out alone at the movies and when watching football games.

While they hang out with their entire group most of the time, the alone time they have experienced has put a wedge in their current relationship.

Her best friend has no idea that her boyfriend has fallen in love with her. Her boyfriend even asked her not to tell her best friend that he has these feelings.

To make it even more awkward, her best friend has a fiancé who she is genuinely in love with and has been dating for four years. Her best friend’s fiancé is always a part of their friend group.

“I honestly don’t know what to do, and neither does he,” she explained. “I don’t know if I want to continue this relationship when he’s got a crush on another girl, and not just any girl.”

“But the worst part is, I can see why it happened. They’ve got similar interests, specifically interests that I don’t share, they both have a parent that passed away due to disease, and they have excellent talks about their situations.”

