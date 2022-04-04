She Donated A Piece Of Her Liver To Her Ex-Boyfriend But Not Her Niece, And Her Family Is Furious

A young woman recently donated a piece of her liver to her ex-boyfriend, but she just refused to do the same thing for her niece, and now her family is furious.

Her story starts at 6-years-old when she and her family were forced to move in with her Aunt Mila after her dad lost his job.

While living with her extended family, her aunt and her niece Gina were absolutely awful to her and her mom.

Things in their household got so bad that she developed a terrible anxiety disorder. She moved out as she started college, and she knows there was one reason why she was able to be ok in such a terrible environment: her high school boyfriend, Julian.

“I know I only survived my teen years because of him,” she explained. “We broke up on good terms after four years of relationship and went low contact until the last year.”

“We started to hang out (as friends), he looked different but I couldn’t tell why, there were some days when he wouldn’t respond to my calls or messages.”

“Long story short, his mom told me that he had inherited a disease from his dad and that he needed a liver transplant or wouldn’t make it, she also told me that he was hopeless because they had no family, and she and his brother weren’t compatible.”

She decided to see if she could be a match for Julian, and after undergoing testing, it was confirmed that she was Julian’s only match.

She wanted to save Julian’s life, so she stepped up to donate a piece of her liver to him. Several days prior to her surgery to save Julian, she was surprised to get a call from her niece Gina.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.