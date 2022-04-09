She Dumped Her Boyfriend And Is Now Planning On Rubbing Jalapenos In His Underwear To Get Back At Him For Cheating On Her

A woman moved in with her boyfriend a year ago, and she really thought that he was her best friend in the world.

Her boyfriend also insisted that he wanted to be with her for the rest of his life; get married and have children with her too.

Her family got to meet him, and they adored him. She got to meet his family, and they loved her.

“It was a bit of a fairytale romance,” she explained. “About two days ago, I broke up with him. I felt like the relationship did not bring me fulfillment or happiness, but I still very much loved and cared about him as a person.”

“Flash forward to today. We were hanging out (we live together for the next week or two, so we have been trying to be friendly) and we were lying in bed watching videos. I put my head on his shoulder and closed my eyes for a minute.”

Her now ex-boyfriend figured she was asleep, and he instantly got his phone and began speaking to another girl over social media, “making plans” to sleep with her.

She could quite clearly see what he was saying to this other girl, and there was no mistaking his intentions with her.

She could also see that this other girl knew her name and it was obvious that her ex-boyfriend knew where this girl lived.

Her ex-boyfriend was also telling this girl that he really missed her, so he definitely had some kind of history with this other girl that she was not aware of before.

