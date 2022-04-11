She Feels Like She’s Really Boring And It’s Ruining Her Dating Life Because Guys Aren’t Interested In Her

A 25-year-old woman has been single for about 2 years now after she and her ex split up in 2020. She dated her ex for close to 4 years, and she even lived with this guy.

Although she has put herself on multiple dating apps and sort of tried to talk to new guys, she just can’t do it.

She doesn’t feel into anyone, and she never used to be like that before she met her ex.

Recently, she noticed that her ex has moved on and gotten a brand new girlfriend, and when she took a look at this girl online, it made her feel bad about herself.

“I creeped on her (I know I know) and she’s really cool, really pretty..really educated, really social,” she explained. “All these things I feel I’m not.”

She desperately wishes that she could move on as her ex did, but she isn’t able to move forward. After looking at her ex’s new girlfriend, she was left feeling incredibly envious.

She does believe there’s one major thing holding her back from seeing someone else; she thinks that she’s “boring” and it’s making her “stuck.”

As for why she feels that boring is the best way to describe her? Well, her ex called her that word when they split up.

Her ex thought she was boring because she was going to school full-time and working a full-time job on top of that.

