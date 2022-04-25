She Found A Last-Minute Date To A Black Tie Gala On A Dating App And The Whole Thing Sounds Like A Rom-Com

Online dating is one of the most practical ways to meet someone nowadays. The tricky part is knowing whether they are in it for the right reasons or not.

Dating on apps can be quite challenging. It’s tough to find people who actually match your energy in person.

But what if you finally meet the guy who exceeds your expectations and solely accepts your ability to have a three-hour conversation about grapes?

This is the story of TikToker @sammymads, who found a last-minute date to a private gala and possibly a long-term relationship!

On the Monday before the event, Sam realized she finally needed to purchase a dress for the gala she had known about for months.

She heads over to her “favorite” boutique, Amazon Prime, searching for the perfect dress.

If you are not following her yet, you may be soon. This girl is comedic.

She then accepts a date with a guy she met on Hinge, who asked to wine and dine her at a pub downtown.

TikTok; pictured above is Sam in one of her videos

