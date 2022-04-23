She Found A Ton Of Long, Blonde Hair In The Apartment She Shares With Her Boyfriend And She’s Not Buying What He Says About How It Got There

A woman has a boyfriend that she’s been with for the last 2 years, and she also does live with him too.

Not that long ago, she went on vacation with her family for a couple of days, but her boyfriend did not come on the trip.

Instead, he stayed in their apartment alone. Or, she thought he was alone, but when she returned home, she was shocked to find hair from another woman all over the place.

“When I came back home, I started noticing there were some long blond hair strands in our apartment which definitely don’t belong to me! (I have long black hair),” she explained.

“His explanation was that it must’ve been brought with him from work (he works at a kindergarten, so there are many women and girls there).”

She really didn’t buy her boyfriend’s explanation for the hair, as he has had the same job since she met him, and she has not discovered this amount of hair from a woman in their place prior to her going on vacation.

“What I find the most suspicious is that he had vacuumed the whole apartment and had changed the bedsheets,” she said.

Initially, she figured her boyfriend was just trying to be thoughtful, however, she realized he didn’t touch any of the dishes and their bathroom was trashed.

“So I thought to myself why would he clean those two things in particular and leave the rest?” she wondered.

