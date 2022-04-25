She Got An Incredible Offer To Be A Flight Attendant, But Her Boyfriend Does Not Support This

A 22-year-old woman has been with her 29-year-old boyfriend for the last 3 years, and they currently live with one another in her boyfriend’s apartment.

She has been discussing an engagement with him and even buying a house together. Her boyfriend actually works as a pilot, and he’s the one who pays for all of their expenses, as he makes good money.

She’s currently still in college, but she’s graduating soon with a degree in business. Although she is going to be leaving college soon, she really doesn’t know what she would like to do for a career.

“I have never wanted a corporate business type job, but I went to school to pass time while I figured out my life,” she explained.

“Being around my boyfriend, him being a pilot, and seeing the exciting and dynamic lifestyle that aviation provides inspired me to apply to a few flight attendant positions, and I actually ended up interviewing at a major US airline and being offered the job after an extensive interview process.”

“I have never been so proud of myself before, I’ve always been someone who feels like I’m not going to make it in life, and getting this job at a young age and being able to build a career with this airline is a dream come true.”

As soon as she was offered this incredible job, she was over the moon to let her boyfriend know the good news.

Sadly, her boyfriend wasn’t excited for her at all. In fact, he acted in a way she completely unexpected.

Although her boyfriend pointed out that he was proud of her, his reaction was negative, and he told her that he does not want her to work as a flight attendant.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.