She Shared Her Conversation Starters For A First Date With TikTok

The dating world, in general, can be exhausting. We put so much effort into meeting people, going out, downloading dating apps, etc., all in hopes of finding “the one.”

First dates especially can be grueling. Sometimes it can be extremely difficult to keep up a conversation with someone you barely know.

Thankfully, there are a lot of content creators giving their best tips and tricks for dating.

Billie Rae Brandt (@billieraebrandt) on TikTok has made a ton of videos with great dating advice that’s easy to follow.

Billie’s content is especially unique as she creates a lot of videos with dating tips for men from a woman’s perspective.

Although many of her videos are directed toward straight men, anyone can follow along with them, especially her great video on starting an engaging conversation on a first date.

“Sometimes the most stressful part [of dating] is coming up with things to talk about,” says Billie Rae.

“No need to fear, Billie Rae is here.”

TikTok; pictured above is Billie Rae

