She Went On A First Date And The Guy Tried To Rob Her

One woman’s became a complete nightmare when she discovered that the guy and his friend had plans to rob and assault her.

A woman from Orlando, Florida (@butlikeforreal) took to TikTok to tell the story of a time when she went on a date that quickly turned into a nightmare.

The young X-Ray technician explained how she was 17 years old when she went on a date with a guy who was unable to drive. She thought it was a little strange, but she went ahead and picked him up for their evening out together.

Suddenly, about three minutes after she picked him up, things took a turn for the worst.

“We didn’t even leave the neighborhood [when] a car pulls in front of me and stops,” says the woman. “It was his buddy. They were working together, and they were going to rob and assault me.”

Although shocked, the woman was not going to go down without a fight.

“Unfortunately for them, they did not know that I was insane,” she says.

Her date then told her to do exactly as he says and she would not get hurt as his friend began to get out of his car.

Instead of being obedient to her criminal date, the young woman took off in her car.

“Instead I took off, may or may not have run over his buddy’s foot,” she says.

She then took out her trusty can of “pink, glittery, pepper spray” and sprayed her date in the face while they were still in the car.

During this fiasco, she continued to scream, telling him that she would kill him and his friend.

“And then he had the audacity to call me crazy,” says the woman.

She then threatened to crash her car, which would kill both herself and her date.

“And then he finally asked very politely if I would let him out of the car, and I obliged,” she says.

On her way home to safety, the young woman recalls her eyes beginning to water and her nose starting to run.

Then she remembered.

“Oh, that’s right. I pepper-sprayed him.”

Always remember to be vigilant, ladies. If you need to act crazy to protect yourselves, act crazy!

You can watch the original TikTok video here.