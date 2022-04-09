She Went Viral For Explaining To TikTok Just How You Can Get Over Your Ex

Dr. Alex Schiller has carved her path in the relationship-advice sector, publishing a bestselling book on the subject, Never Sleep Alone.

Now, she’s taken to TikTok to show her followers the importance of moving on from old relationships.

She posted a video to TikTok with the caption, “How to get over your ex,” and provided an easy acronym for folks to remember when they’re in a tough spot.

She described DONE as a surefire way to move on to the next.

First, there’s D: “Don’t hold onto anger and don’t waste time analyzing what went wrong or who’s to blame,” Dr. Alex said.

Then comes O: “Own the fact that the only certainty of life is death .. do you want to wait one more hour obsessing about your ex?”

Next comes N, for new: “Understand the power of new. Your ex is old news.”

Dr. Alex explained that becoming a new version of yourself will let you leave both your ex and your image of your old relationship behind.

TikTok; pictured above is Dr. Alex

