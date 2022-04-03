She’s Been Dating A Guy For 2 Months, And He Just Said He’ll Pay Her $10k If She Agrees To Marry Him

Two months ago, a woman started dating a guy, and although their relationship hasn’t existed for very long, she’s found things to be going so wonderfully between them.

This guy makes a big effort to spend time with her, and he even had her come to meet his family not that long ago.

Now, prior to agreeing to be in a relationship with him, he did mention to her that he is not currently a citizen of the United States.

Apparently, he’s only in this country because of a work permit, and she never really thought a lot about that detail regarding his life.

Yesterday, she went out to a bar with this guy, and after he had a couple of drinks, he began discussing taking their relationship to the next level.

“…He started talking about marriage and how the relationship is going, I told him I don’t want to get married until 1-2 years down the line and he said that because we’re already in love he would pay me 10k for marriage,” she explained.

“He said that it would help out because we’re eventually going to get married and a US citizenship could make it easier for him to manage his business (he owns a business).”

She sat there, shocked that he had just offered her $10,000 to marry him. As soon as he saw the look on her face, he quickly said sorry before insisting he could work with whatever her “timeline” was.

He then added that he was not attempting to “bribe” or “push” her into agreeing to tie the knot with him.

