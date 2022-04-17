She’s Been Saving Up Her Money To Get Her Teeth Fixed, But Then Her Husband Used Some Of Her Savings To Help His Brother

Two things that don’t mix well are extended family and money, which one woman has learned the hard way through interacting with her brother-in-law.

She shared details about her financial situation and the long process she’s undergone with her insurance provider.

“I was finally able to get a decent enough dental insurance where I only had to cover $1000 of the $4500 bill to have these teeth removed so I had been saving for over a year (our rent keeps getting raised and we have a very hard time keeping up),” she explained.

In an exciting turn of events, she finally had the money to get her teeth fixed and set up an appointment.

However, before she could go, her husband came to her with a problem. His brother’s car had broken down, and since he’d been living in it, he was in a particularly bad situation.

She shared, “he no longer had heat or any way to get to and from seeing his daughter, work, etc.”

Though she had empathy for his circumstances, she also knew that he had been living in the car for more than two years and had often asked his brother and her to save him.

She wrote, “My [brother-in-law] is one of those people my husband is very easily manipulated by and goes to the ends of the earth to help him no matter the cost BECAUSE my BIL uses the “I saved you when we were in foster care, you’re the only person I have left” lines.”

Their mutual childhood challenges bonded the brothers, and now that one is struggling, her husband feels the need to take care of him, even though they are both capable adults.

