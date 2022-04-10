She’s Issuing A Warning On Fox Eye Surgery After Things Didn’t Go As Planned For Her

Botox, lip flips, you name it, are current trends that have altered the beauty industry.

Nowadays, it’s hard not to fall into the trap. We start to think that we won’t be socially acceptable if we haven’t had at least one of these procedures.

One of the current trends that have taken over every social media platform is the Fox Eye Lift.

What is the Fox Eye Lift?

“A fox eye lift is a medical procedure that physically changes the shape of your eye rather than alluding to the appearance of a cat-eye like makeup does,” Arviv Medical Aesthetics explained.

“The procedure is intended to mimic the appearance of fox eyes, hence the name. Although you can often achieve a similar look with makeup, a fox eye lift offers longer-lasting results. It is a harmless procedure that requires minimal recovery time.”

Sure, this may seem like the ideal procedure; however, a young woman faced a different circumstance.

Jessie Carr has caused a massive commotion on Tiki’s Tok with her Fox Eye threading story.

She was horribly mistaken as something that was supposed to be a procedure with an easy recovery.

It all started in October of 2021 when she saw this latest beauty trend popping up online everywhere.

She thought they were cool and wanted to get them done. Most of the surgical pages she reviewed posted pictures of models who had seemed to have had the surgery, including the Hadid sisters.

TikTok; pictured above is Jessie in one of her videos

