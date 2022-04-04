She’s Planning On Buying A House For Herself And Her Boyfriend Isn’t Supportive Of This

One young woman is ready to make a big move and buy herself a house. However, her boyfriend is not supporting her at all.

She has been saving up for a house for a while now and is finally feeling prepared enough to buy one.

“I’m not rushing into it,” she explained. “I want to take my time and find something I really love. I’m seriously looking and touring a lot of places.”

She has been dating her boyfriend, Dan, for a year. From the beginning of their relationship, they decided that they would not want to rush into living together. In fact, they don’t see themselves living together for several years.

When they first started dating, she was living in a studio apartment, and Dan lived in an apartment with two roommates.

With this in mind, she began touring houses that only she would live in. She’s been looking at homes that are perfect for her, not her and Dan.

She plans on investing a lot of her own money into this home and sees herself living there alone for the “foreseeable future.”

The woman’s father, a former home inspector, has joined her on her search, so she has some family support.

However, Dan has been less than thrilled about her decision.

